Taipei Houston release new song ‘Frequency’









Myles and Layne Ulrich, the sons of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, play together in the band Taipei Houston, and now they have released a new music video for the song ‘Frequency’, a track taken from their debut album Once Bit Never Bored.

In an interview with Blabbermouth, the brothers said: “To us, Taipei Houston is about going against the grain in every aspect. We live in a time that is ripe with extremely difficult and confusing challenges. Technology grips the world more and more; politics have become so polarized, we are heading towards climate disaster”.

They added: “This music is born and bred out of the contemporary, buzzing digital anxiety we all experience and how we can try to escape those feelings — even for a second.”

Meanwhile, Lars Ulrich himself has opened up on his pride and his sons following in his footsteps. “Well, obviously, I’m proud,” he noted. “I’m happy that they’re doing well. What they’re creating is cool. At the same time, we have a very, I think, open and transparent relationship, and certainly a couple of times along the way, I’ve expressed that maybe things could be better; I don’t know if that’s the right word”.

Ulrich continued: “So it’s not just, ‘Oh my God! You guys are great.’ And so [I’ve given them constructive criticism] maybe even to a fault — maybe too much constructive criticism. So I don’t know exactly where you land on that.”

The Metallica drummer is also particularly keen on the new album, adding: “Their record [is] a barnburner,” Ulrich added. “There are songs on there that make [the first single] sound like Simon and Garfunkel. So there’s some crazy shit on there. And it’s a very, very, very intense record. When you listen to it from beginning to end, it’ll definitely give you a bit of a pummeling, which is good.”

Check out the live music video for ‘Frequency’ below.