Lars Ulrich wants Metallica to jam with Bob Dylan









As Metallica are about to take to the road for their upcoming album 72 Seasons, Lars Ulrich mentioned the idea of getting one of their high-profile fans onstage with them: Bob Dylan. The famed songwriter had been vocal about seeing Metallica twice over the past few years.

In a rare interview last year, Dylan counted Metallica as one of the few acts that he had recently seen live alongside Alex Turner, Eminem, Nick Cave and Wu-Tang.

When talking to NME, Ulrich sent a message to Dylan in an attempt to get him onstage with them, saying, “I have one thing to say to him: ‘Bob, you’re welcome at any Metallica show anywhere in the world at any time – but please come backstage and say hello. We’d love to meet you and pay our respects!”.

Aside from Metallica, Dylan also expressed a love for Ronnie James Dio, proclaiming the song ‘Stargazer’ by Rainbow as one of his favourites. In addition to rock legends, Ulrich also mentioned how refreshing it was to see younger fans at the recent Metallica shows, many of them being exposed to the band through their music appearing on Stranger Things.

Ahead of the new album’s release, Ulrich thought that his teenage self would be proud to have made the band’s latest record, which hits streaming on April 14th.