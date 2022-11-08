Taipei Houston unveil new video for ‘Respecter’









Taipei Houston, the new rock band formed by Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich’s sons, has shared the official video for their new song ‘Respecter’.

The new single, taken from their newly-released debut album, Once Bit Never Bored, is full of rapturous nu-metal energy, complete with Ulrich-inspired drumming and hints of Hammett’s thrash metal guitar influence.

Taipei Houston consists of the brotherly duo, Myles and Layne Ulrich. The pair can be seen in the new music video performing the song from the back of a truck, with Myles slamming chords from a blue Fender Jazzmaster and Layne spitting angsty lyrics.

The brothers announced the formation of their new band in the summer of 2021 and played their first gig as Taipei Houston in Long Beach, California, last September.

A year later, the boys found themselves announcing the arrival of Once Bit Never Bored, which arrived on shelves and streaming platforms Friday, November 4th, via C3 Records. The album was previewed with the single, ‘The Middle’, which followed their debut single and the first track on the album, ‘As The Sun Sets’.

In a press statement, frontman Layne said that the album was “a dip into the way we see things”, adding that “these songs came about at a time when we felt really upside down. I think they reflect a certain unease in the world right now.”

Meanwhile, guitarist Myles commented: “This record is about going up when everyone else goes down, going right when everyone else goes left. We hope it makes you dance and headbang at the same time, but either/or is fine!”

In April 2020, Ulrich’s sons shared a cover of The Beatles’ 1968 hit ‘Eleanor Rigby’, though it wasn’t issued under their current band name Taipei Houston.

Lars described the cover in a recent conversation with Rolling Stone as an “insane, three-minute Blue Cheer, crazy, garage-rock version”. “You know what, boys? You done me proud,” the drummer added.