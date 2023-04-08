Lars Ulrich reflects on how long Metallica will continue to tour









Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has reflected on how long the thrash metal band will carry on touring in a new interview ahead of their new album, 72 Seasons, and the ensuing world tour.

For the new tour – which will kick off later this month – Metallica will play for two nights at every city they visit. The run has been dubbed the ‘No Repeat Weekend’, and is scheduled until August 2024.

Now, in a new interview with Revolver, Ulrich has reflected on the possibility of the band retiring from the road. “It’s not something we’ve talked a lot about, no. I think most of the energy and the resources go into trying to stay healthy, stay cohesive, stay functioning,” he said.

He then explained that he spends “more time” on his daily fitness routine as he ages: “It’s all about trying to stay healthy. Eating healthy, living healthy, whatever it is each of us needs to bring to the table.”

Ulrich continued: “Obviously, there is a point where it’s maybe not going to function anymore at some level, where we can’t play ‘Battery’ or ‘Master Of Puppets’ or songs like that. I know there’s some people in the comments section that think that point has already come. But the only thing I can say is that it hasn’t happened yet. Hopefully it won’t happen for a while. I mean, Paul McCartney’s out there past his 80th birthday. The Rolling Stones are still out there. Bruce Springsteen just started his tour.”

Concluding: “None of them are playing ‘Battery’,” the drummer said. “But at the same time, Springsteen plays three-hour shows and just played 28 fucking songs on the opening night. He looks healthier and stronger than ever. I would say that if we stay healthy, hopefully we’ve got another decade.”