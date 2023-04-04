Lars Ulrich reads every negative comment online









Prior to the release of Metallica’s latest album, 72 Seasons, Lars Ulrich has revealed that he reads every negative comment about him online. Ulrich has taken criticism from fans ever since his public feud with file-sharing service Napster in the early 2000s.

During the promotional tour for the new album, Ulrich mentioned always reading what the critical comments have to say, telling Metal Hammer, “You have to kind of remove yourself from it. But I’d like to challenge anybody in a band to say they don’t look at comments”. Ulrich has received a lot of criticism in the past regarding his recent drum performances, including from his fellow metal musicians like Dave Mustaine.

Ulrich went on to say that their promotional schedule for releasing singles like ‘Lux Aeterna’ invited criticism quickly. Though their fanbase might have shared their thoughts, Ulrich assures fans that he isn’t relentlessly checking his feed either, continuing, “I’m not sitting up until four o’clock in the morning scrolling through every one. But when you haven’t put any music out in five or six years and you dump something like Lux Æterna on an unsuspecting world, you’re going to want to see what the feedback is”.

Elsewhere in the interview, bassist Rob Trujillo also mentioned that he thought the surprise releases worked to their advantage, with friends texting him about how amazing the new song was. The full album 72 Seasons is set for release on April 14th, 2023.