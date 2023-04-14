Lars Ulrich opens up about his moments of insecurity









After releasing the new album 72 Seasons, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has opened up about feeling insecure in his own skin. Ulrich has been the main voice behind Metallica outside of James Hetfield since the band’s formation.

When working opposite his bandmates, Ulrich mentions feeling a bit uncomfortable with himself, telling Metal Hammer: “Do I have my own worries and insecurities? Of course. I have good days, as a band member, as a parent, as a life partner, a song, a friend. Then I have other days where I feel like a fucking idiot or a loser”.

Metallica previously had issues with each other’s personalities going into recording the album St. Anger, which turned into the documentary Some Kind of Monster. After going through therapy together, Ulrich is more comfortable addressing these insecure problems with his bandmates, saying, “There are times when you’re not as comfortable being vulnerable and showing your insecurities, and all these things make you put on a harder shell. But certainly in our current frame of mind, we’re very comfortable with things like that”.

This comes after Hetfield’s own battle with insecurity, including him going to rehab in 2019 and dealing with anxiety about coming back to the group. Ulrich would go on to give an update on Hetfield’s state of mind, remarking that he’s doing great.