Lars Ulrich calls Jack White “one of my top five all-time musicians”









In a recent interview between Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and Conan O’Brien, Ulrich claimed that Jack White is “one of [his] top five all-time musicians”. O’Brien noted the fact that he had recently hung out with Lars Ulrich at a Jack White concert, which led Ulrich to gush about his love for White and his approach to playing music.

“Wherever Jack White is playing, if I’m in the same vicinity, I’m always there,” Ulrich said. “I love Jack. I’ve loved him, obviously, going back to the White Stripes days. I think he personifies that edgy rock and roll that’s becoming less and less of a big thing these days.”

“He’s in the studio; he makes records impulsively. It just oozes a lot of the same elements of dangers and impulsivity and not quite knowing,” he added. “One of my favourite things about him is that he never has a setlist; he makes it up as he goes along. So I’m always watching, and he’s doing this song and this song, and then he’ll yell back at the guys in the band, ‘We’re gonna do this’.”

O’Brien went on to agree with Ulrich that it’s his spontaneity that makes him such a unique musician. Then Ulrich continued: “Jack really is one of my top five all-time musicians. I love him, and whether he’s doing his own stuff, whether he’s doing The Raconteurs, whether it’s back in the day with the White Stripes, he’s such a great artist. Unpredictable, so inspiring, but on top of that, such a nice guy.”