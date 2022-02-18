Watch Larry David in a brand new HBO documentary trailer









Larry David has had a huge impact on the trajectory of comedy through many of his works. In addition to being the co-creator of one of the most popular and influential American sitcoms in history with Seinfeld, a major part of David’s legacy also revolves around the fantastic series Curb Your Enthusiasm which became an indispensable part of meme culture.

David is now set to star in a new HBO documentary that will explore his life and career. Titled The Larry David Story, this project will be a two-part series that will chronicle David’s meteoric rise and explore his childhood as well as the milestones in his professional life while trying to paint a comprehensive portrait of the artist.

“I never thought of myself as being funny,” David said, commenting on the absurdity of making it as a comedian. According to him, it took a lot of time for him to process the fact that he was one of the most successful comedians in his own country: “Anything I was associated with that could be successful was a shock.”

“I’m a total fraud,” David added. While discussing his work on Curb Your Enthusiasm, he claimed that the projection on the screen was an idealised version of himself but it was far from the truth since he was riddled with self-doubt: “The Curb outlet, for me, is this guy who I want to be. He’s completely honest, just the opposite of who I am.”

The Larry David Story is set to be directed by Larry Charles and will feature a lot of in-depth discussions between the two about David’s journey. The new project is already scheduled for a 2022 release and is ready for a March 1st release. It will be available for streaming on HBO Max and the two episodes will be aired consecutively.

Watch the trailer for The Larry David Story below.