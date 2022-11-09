Larkin Poe share new song 'Southern Comfort'









Larkin Poe - 'Southern Comfort' 2

American roots rock duo Larkin Poe has a new album coming out this Friday, Blood Harmony. The LP is the sixth full-length from the sister duo of Rebecca and Megan Lovell, the southern-bred genre blenders who have collaborated with everyone from Elvis Costello to Keith Urban.

Now, to celebrate their southern roots, the pair have released a final album preview with the new single, ‘Southern Comfort’.

“Growing up in Tennessee and Georgia shaped my sister and myself in so many beautiful ways,” says Rebecca Lovell. “Now, as an adult, I feel grateful to reflect on that childhood and to call Nashville home. I loved writing this song, and getting to share southern hospitality, southern comfort, with all the sweet souls we encounter on our travels around the world, feels empowering.”

With a blend of straightforward rock riffs and twangy southern style, ‘Southern Comfort’ is well within the Larkin Poe comfort zone. At their best, the sisters can blend all the best that American music has to offer, including the greatest elements of blues, country, and rock ‘n roll. At their worst, however, they tend to sound like generic hillbillies.

‘Southern Comfort’ lands squarely in the “generic hillbilly” line of work. It’s not a bad song necessarily; it’s just a song that sounds like it needs to be in a Ram truck commercial. You know how Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ sounded exactly like it was meant for Toyotathon? Well, ‘Southern Comfort’ is just waiting to be featured in some kind of down-home flatbed truck advertisement.

Nothing really saves the track from sounding like generic schlock, which is a bummer considering how talented Larkin Poe really are. It’s a lesson in laziness, or rather what happens when your song concept starts and ends with a bottle of whisky and some generic references to the American south. All of the other preview singles from the album at least have some boogie or some character to them. ‘Southern Comfort’, unfortunately, does not.

Check out ‘Southern Comfort’ down below. Blood Harmony is set for a November 11th release.