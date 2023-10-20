Lambrini Girls address abuse within the music industry in video for ‘Boys In The Band’









Brighton’s Lambrini Girls address and raise awareness of abuse within the music scene in their new music video for ‘Boys in the Band’.

The visuals arrive after the launch of their debut EP, You’re Welcome, available through Big Scary Monsters.

At the beginning of the video, Phoebe Lunny and Lilly Macieira express a powerful rallying cry for change in the industry, saying: “If you don’t call your mates, it perpetuates their behaviour because they have no fucking consequence,” adding: “So, call out your mates, don’t retraumatise victims, and have the awareness to make sure you’re looking out for others.”

Discussing the ‘Boys In The Band’ video, Lambrini Girls said: “We’ve been planning the release of this music video for a while and the recent events in the media just confirmed its relevance further.

“The recent influx of conversations of abuse culture comes down to another bombshell revelation in pop culture when another celebrity turns out to be a nonce. However, we need to be shouting about this constantly. Opening conversations about abuse culture is appropriate all the time because this happens all the time.“

Adding: “We made [the video] the day after we got back from playing a festival. We were totally destroyed and just raw dogged the whole thing. We tried to invite a crowd of people down to Green Door Store where we were filming the video, and only 5 people turned up.

“The idea behind one of the scenes was to depict invisibility by playing in the middle of an indifferent “crowd”. We had a makeshift green screen, some venue toilets and our guitars. Lilly had food poisoning and was trying not to throw up the whole time. Phoebe’s trousers were ripped from behind. We made this video with Bristol director Harry Steel.”

Lambrini Girls have also released a limited edition longsleeve priced at £30 with 100% of the profits going to Refuge, Rape Crisis, and Safeline charities.

Check out the new music video below.