Lake Street Dive announce covers EP 'Fun Machine: The Sequel'









If you’re a fan of peppy white southern soul, Sunday brunch, or the theme song for the show Somebody Feed Phil, then you’re already a fan of Lake Street Dive. If none of those things appeals to you, then you should still be a fan of Lake Street Dive because they are one of the most consistently enjoyable bands of the modern day. Undemanding and easily adaptable to any situation, the Boston quartet are just good old-fashioned good-time music makers.

Part of their charm is that they know how to channel 60 years of popular music into a potent stew of pop, rock, country, and R&B. While that usually gets reinterpreted in their own music, Lake Street Dive are known to enjoy a solid cover tune or two. They put out an entire EP of classic soul covers back in 2012 called Fun Machine, and the record was just that: fun.

Now, Lake Street Dive have returned to the concept for a sequel, appropriately titled Fun Machine: The Sequel. The new six-song EP will feature covers of classic songs from the likes of The Pointer Sisters, Dionne Warwick, Shania Twain, Carole King, Bonnie Raitt, and The Cranberries.

“Imagine you walk into your favourite local dive bar and Lake Street Dive is on stage, doing our regular weekly gig for $5 a head,” the band shared in a statement. “These are the songs we’d be covering there and how we’d be playing them. Some deep cuts, some sentimental favourites and some (hopefully) epic crowd pleasers.”

The band originally kickstarted their career thanks to a popular video of them performing ‘I Want You Back’ by the Jackson 5, so returning to the cover well is always a welcome part of Lake Street Dive’s DNA. This time around, we get to hear what songs like ‘You’re Still the One’, ‘So Far Away’, and ‘Linger’ get to sound like filtered through the band’s unique sonic lens.

You can preview the new EP by checking out the band’s cover of Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Nick Of Time’ down below. Fun Machine: The Sequel is set for a September 9th release.