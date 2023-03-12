Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga set to perform ‘Hold My Hand’ at event









Over recent weeks, four out of the five nominees for this year’s ‘Best Original Song’ category at the 95th edition of the Oscars have been confirmed to perform. Now, it would appear as though Lady Gaga will complete the set.

The pop superstar was set to be the only nominee not to perform at the event being held at Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles. But now it seems likely that she will join Rihanna, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren, Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux as well as Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in performing at the show.

Gaga’s song ‘Hold My Hand’ was a stand-out moment in the ‘Best Picture’ nominee Top Gun: Maverick and will battle it out with Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ for the golden statuette.

Earlier this week it seemed as though the star was not going to perform when showrunner Glenn Weiss told Variety: “We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp. She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now. Here, we are honouring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth…

“It didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the calibre that we’re used to with her and that she is used to. So, she is not going to perform on the show.”

However, now with the event almost underway, rumours are circulating that Gaga will be at the show and ready to perform her song. Could this be an indicator of where the award will be heading this evening? We will have to wait and see.