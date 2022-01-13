Lady Gaga thinks Patrizia Reggiani sent “swarms of flies” after her









Ridley Scott repeatedly made the headlines last year for his petulant public displays whenever people criticised his latest projects The Last Duel and House of Gucci. The latter, however, had a better reception which can mostly be attributed to Lady Gaga’s dedicated performance as Patrizia Reggiani who hired a hitman to eliminate Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).

While House of Gucci’s cast, which includes the likes of Jared Leto and Salma Hayek, is already in the running for awards at multiple major stops in the awards circuit, it was Gaga’s rendition of Reggiani which was the central driving force of House of Gucci. That’s exactly why most of the potential accolades for Scott’s film are nominations for Gaga.

The performance was an extremely demanding one for the actress which made her throw up on set because of all the overwhelming stress and anxiety. In order to get everything just right, she spent around 18 months preparing for the role and stayed in character for the entirety of that duration which was evident on the screen.

Although the family denounced the film upon release, Reggiani had approved the casting of Gaga herself and called her a “genius”. In a recent interview, Gaga revealed that she actually believed Reggiani had sent swarms of flies after her while she was in character and she interpreted them as an indication to let go.

Gaga noted: “On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing Mambo Italiano, and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth. I was Patrizia. But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go.”

