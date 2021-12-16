Lady Gaga consulted Bradley Cooper for 'House of Gucci'









Lady Gaga recently took on the role of Patrizia Reggiani for Ridley Scott’s latest venture House of Gucci which received critical backlash for its artistic vision. However, Lady Gaga was praised for her competent performance which prevented the film from being dismissed as a complete failure and kept Ridley Scott from descending into the domain of total insanity.

This year, Scott has been a crusade to tell all of his critics to fuck off after his two projects of 2021 – The Last Duel and House of Gucci – performed unfavourably and attracted a lot of negative attention. He has extended the same courtesy to the Gucci family who had been critical of Scott’s project before it was even released and denounced it after it came out.

House of Gucci was a particularly intense experience for Lady Gaga who spent 18 months in character as preparation for the role and threw up on the set on multiple occasions due to stress and anxiety. It all paid off in the end because the actress emerged as the highlight of House of Gucci, unlike Adam Driver who completely butchered his accent.

In a recent interview, Lady Gaga claimed that she had asked her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper for advice before signing onto such a huge project. The actress expressed her deep gratitude for that role and insisted that the only reason she is able to talk to the top filmmakers and get good opportunities is because of her collaboration with Cooper on that film.

“Bradley Cooper believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in A Star Is Born,” Lady Gaga said before adding that she had a consultation with Cooper for House of Gucci. “It was the success of our artistic collaboration that landed me where I am now,” she added. In hindsight, it was probably the right decision for Lady Gaga because she ended up stealing the show.

