LA Reid accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

The music executive LA Reid has been accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit. Best known for his work developing stars such as Mariah Carey, TLC, Usher and Pink, Reid was sued on November 8th by a former fellow music executive Drew Dixon who accused him of sexually assaulting her.

Dixon alleges Reid assaulted her during their time working together more than two decades ago. She claims Reid derailed her career after he became Arista Records’ chief executive. The former executive claims the alleged incident affected her once promising future in the music industry because she rejected his advances, including two assaults that she alleges occurred in 2001.

In her lawsuit, Dixon claims Reid began harassing her soon after her arrival at Arista Records in 2000, with the first assault allegedly occurring in January 2001 on a work trip. The second allegedly occurred months later on the ride home from an event. She describes both incidents as involving non-consensual kissing and penetration.

Dixon sued under New York State’s Adult Survivors Act. This law gives adults a one-year window to sue over alleged sexual abuse that occurred long ago, even if statutes of limitations have expired. The window closes this month.

She is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in her lawsuit in Manhattan federal court.

In 2017, Dixon also publicly accused Reid of misconduct, seven months after he left his position as Epic Records’ chief. During his time in that role, he was also accused of improper behavior by others.

In response to accusations at the time, Reid told The New York Times; “I’m proud of my track record promoting, supporting and uplifting women at every company I’ve ever run. That notwithstanding, if I have ever said anything capable of being misinterpreted, I apologize unreservedly.”

Dixon claims after rejecting Reid’s became “hostile” after she rejected his advances and demands, such as that she meet him late at night in his hotel and wear skirts instead of jeans. This, she says, resulted in her budgets being slashed and her artists being rejected.

In a statement provided to her lawyers, Drew Dixon says Reid’s “persistent campaign of sexual harassment and assault forced me to abandon the work I loved when I was at the top of my game in the music business.” Following the assaults, Dixon left the music industry entirely to attend Harvard Business School.

Reid is yet to comment on the lawsuit.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.