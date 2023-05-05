LA Priest – ‘Fase Luna’









'Fase Luna' - LA Priest 3.5

Sam Eastgate has enjoyed a quietly successful musical career since fronting the British dance-punk outfit Late of the Pier. After touring as part of Connan Mockasin‘s band in the early 2010s and eventually forming the duo Soft Hair with him, Eastgate signed to Domino Recordings as LA Priest in 2015.

Every release that Eastgate has been involved in, whether that be as a group or solo, has been critically lauded, yet he remains a mysterious figure in the scene. His elusive nature has left fans wondering what the next LA Priest record will sound like, and those expecting the sound of synths that coloured his previous albums might be surprised by Fase Luna.

His third record features little more than Eastgate’s guitar and vocals, paired with drums performed by a local musician, Carlos Gabriel Favela Manzano. After lockdown halted Eastgate’s ability to return home following a trip to Mexico, Fase Luna formed under the influence of the beating sun and his close proximity to the ocean. Through nine hazy tracks, Eastgate creates a cohesive portrait of his whereabouts, inspired by its mythical connections.

Each song blends with fluid ease, flowing like the ocean surrounding him during the album’s creation. Fase Luna is a gentle album and the perfect accompaniment to a late summer’s evening or an afternoon lounging by the waves. The record opens with the soft twangs of ‘On’, which retains a chilled pace, never faltering into monotony due to Eastgate’s mesmerising distorted guitars and the quiet yet upbeat percussion.

A soft funk is embedded into ‘Silent’, which weaves through groove-inducing riffs with a subdued approach. However, on ‘It’s You’, Eastgate treats us to a bizarre story of “a guy who falls in love with a sea mermaid or water spirit and has to choose between life on the land or the ocean”. The singer’s voice sounds particularly impressive here, pairing nicely with the danceable rhythms.

Eastgate slows down the pace on the heavenly cut, ‘Misty’, which takes us to the dreamiest corners of his mind. The track quickly picks up the pace as he allows his voice to journey in and out of the soundscape before his instruments become louder and fuller, resulting in an album highlight.

On ‘Star’, Eastgate carries the mythological influence of his location with him as he ponders the experience of being a ghost. The track is another standout, with nostalgic guitars backing Eastgate’s vocal melody before allowing an extended instrumental display to take over. He keeps up momentum on ‘Sail On’, a glorious track which moves between infectious bouncing rhythms and mellow sections that showcase Eastgate’s impressive vocal range, even partly singing in Spanish.

Through ‘Neon’ and ‘Ocean’, Eastgate provides more atmospheric guitar-led pieces before evoking the sound of the sea heard through a shell on the mysterious closing track, ‘No More’. Sounds warp and envelope the listener with an enigmatic quality as Eastgate allows his voice to drift off into the ether as the record draws to its end.

Eastgate’s third record as LA Priest is a beautiful addition to his discography. Fase Luna harnesses a cohesive sound that feels indicative of a specific place and time, transporting us to our very own oceanic fantasy world with every listen. Although this results in a slight lack of variety, it’s hard not to fall for Eastgate’s woozy rhythms and powerful vocals illuminating every track.