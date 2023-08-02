Kylie Minogue wants Margot Robbie to play her in a biopic









Pop icon Kylie Minogue has shared her thoughts on who should portray her if a biopic about her life were to be made. Minogue, whose illustrious career is still going strong after nearly 40 years, has a particular fellow Australian actor in mind for the role.

She has chosen none other than Margot Robbie, acclaimed actor and star of the recent film Barbie. “Margot Robbie in my dreams. She’d have the Australian accent down, that’s for sure,” Minogue joked in an interview. As of now, no official announcement has been made concerning a Kylie Minogue biopic.

In a candid conversation with E!, Minogue also opened up about her future music collaborations, expressing a desire to work with global stars Beyoncé and Rihanna. “Most collaborations I’ve done have come to me, so I haven’t had to make that decision,” she said. “But whoever I work with. There’s always something to learn.”

Minogue, 55, is currently in the news for another exciting reason. She recently announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency, set to take place at the new Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian between November and January.

Simultaneously, the singer-songwriter is heavily promoting her upcoming album, Tension. The album’s lead single, ‘Padam Padam’, has already been making waves, climbing charts in the UK and US. It peaked at number eight on the UK singles charts and number 172 on the Billboard Global chart.

Fans of the pop queen can look forward to the release of Tension, Minogue’s sixth studio album. It is set to be released on September 22nd through Darenote/BMG.

Meanwhile, Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is still playing in theatres and continues to break box-office records.