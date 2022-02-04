Kyle MacLachlan stars in the new trailer for 'Joe vs. Carole'









Almost two years after Netflix shocked and thrilled audiences with the monumental success of the documentary Tiger King, Peacock has unveiled the very first trailer for its forthcoming limited series Joe vs. Carole, depicting the extraordinary story through the performances of Kate McKinnon and Kyle MacLachlan in the titular lead roles. Leaving audiences with more questions than answers when it was released in 2020, Peacock is hoping their brand new series will revitalise interest in the bizarre true crime story.

Based on Robert Moor’s podcast Joe Exotic, the brand new series presents a retelling of the original story that presents a slightly more fictionalised version of events. For those who didn’t get the chance to see the Netflix series, the story follows Carole Baskin who learns that her nemesis Joe Exotic has been breeding cats for profit, leading her and her husband to try and bring down his business by whatever means necessary.

Helmed by the showrunner of Shameless and Friday Night Lights, Etan Frankel, the eight-episode-long black comedy series also stars the likes of Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolff, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner and Dean Winters. As to who will be helming the show, currently, Justin Tipping of Black Monday has been hired to direct whilst Etan Frankel, also of Shameless and Friday Night Lights fame, will be penning the script.

Whilst Kate McKinnon has enjoyed consistent success under the Hollywood spotlight on such projects as Bombshell, Ghostbusters and Saturday Night Live, her co-star Kyle MacLachlan is known to be far pickier when it comes to TV and film. Finding fame in the 1990’s it is David Lynch’s Twin Peaks that MacLachlan is better known for, featuring in the long-running TV series alongside Laura Dern, Heather Graham and Michael Cera.