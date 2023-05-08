Kurt Vile shares tribute to late bandmate Rob Laakso









Kurt Vile has paid tribute to his late bandmate Rob Laakso, who played with him in The Violators. Laakso passed away after a battle with cancer, he was 44.

The tragic news was recently confirmed by Laakso’s wife Mamie-Claire Cornelius, who shared a statement via Instagram detailing the sad day. She wrote: “Thank you for giving me the most beautiful life, the most loving and beautiful children and for believing in me every day.”

The guitarist became a full-time member of Kurt Vile’s band in 2013 and was a part of the group’s most successful period, including writing and recording on Walkin’ On A Pretty Daze, b’lieve I’m Goin’ Down, and 2018’s Bottle It In. Laasko also contributed to Vile’s 2022 album Watch My Moves. Laakso was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and had been fighting the illness with a range of chemotherapy treatments until recently, when those options had sadly run their course.

Now, Vile has shared an image of the pair together from Primavera Sound in Barcelona, and wrote a lengthy tribute on his Instagram page. He began by writing: “This one’s been hard to get out of the fog in my brain and into words for a long time now (and I mean for the last year or so, not just since rob’s passing) Tributes are never easy but this one is just too close to the bone I guess.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out. It’s been beautiful seeing all the nice things written about Rob, because yeah he was quiet but there was so much to him. Musical genius. Recording whizz. Best husband and father. Mamie-Claire we love you so much you’ve always been the greatest. All the things you’re writing are beautiful and killing me at the same time.”

Vile concluded his caption with the following: “Thanks Steven for this beautiful photo of us after we literally closed out primavera festival in Barcelona (I mean the dj stopped and the whole fest was over) that’s a beautiful memory and i feel like I’m back there now when I look at it. I look pretty tired and crispy but Rob is glowing, so… had to use it I guess. Love you. KV”.

Read the full post below.

