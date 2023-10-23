Kurt Vile releases new song ‘Another Good Year For The Roses’









American indie rocker Kurt Vile has released his new single ‘Another Good Year For The Roses’.

The new track is the first preview of Vile’s upcoming release Back To Moon Beach. Even though it’s the typical length of a full-play LP, Vile is marketing Back To Moon Beach as an EP.

Perhaps, Vile views the release as more of a compilation from odds-and-ends across the recent years of his career rather than a traditional studio album. Featuring team-ups with the likes of Courtney Barnett collaborator Stella Mozgawa and hired gun Chris Cohen, Back To Moon Beach also features Vile’s late bandmate in The Violators, Rob Laasko, who died earlier this year of bile duct cancer.

The music on Back To Moon Beach is mostly collected from the sessions that produced 2022’s (Watch My Moves). The collection includes a cover of Bob Dylan’s 2009 Christmas song ‘Must Be Santa’ and Wilco’s ‘Passenger Side’ from their 1995 debut LP A.M., Vile’s new EP will also feature a remix of the (Watch My Moves) track ‘Cool Water’.

Cate Le Bon is responsible for co-producing three of the EP’s tracks, including the opening song and first single ‘Another Good Year For The Roses’.

The title seems like a fairly direct allusion to Jerry Chesnut’s classic country song ‘A Good Year For The Roses’, most famously covered by George Jones. Jones’ rendition went top ten on the Billboard Country Singles chart in 1970, but it was Elvis Costello’s rendition that was the biggest international pop, topping out at number six on the UK Singles Chart in 1981.

Check out ‘Another Good Year For The Roses’, plus the tracklisting for Back To Moon Beach, down below. Back To Moon Beach is set for a November 17th release.

Back To Moon Beach tracklisting

1. ‘Another Good Year For The Roses’

2. ‘Touched Somethin (Caught a Virus)’

3. ‘Back to Moon Beach’

4. ‘Like a Wounded Bird Trying to Fly’

5. ‘Blues Come for Some’

6. ‘Tom Petty’s Gone (But Tell Him I Asked For Him)’

7. ‘Must Be Santa’

8. ‘Passenger Side’

9. ‘Cool Water (Single Mix)’