Kurt Vile teams up with his daughters to cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Must be Santa’









Kurt Vile has always been one of the most wholesome folks in the indie scene. Now, the father has recruited two little helpers to help him deliver a serving of Christmas as he tackles Bob Dylan’s ‘Must be Santa’ with his daughters.

The cover is part of a Christmas compilation that Spotify are cooking up by asking all our favourites to reimagine the festive tracks that they know and love. The only rule is that you can’t repeat a cover that’s already been done, so Vile went with Dylan’s obscure outing.

“I thought I’d do an acoustic version and have my daughters sing backup, but then it turned into more of a weird synth version with their vocals, which is really the hook,” Vile explains.

Happily adding: “I figured Bob wouldn’t hear it, but I still wanted to do it justice, and once I got my daughters singing with me I hoped he would at least like it. Now I know… he loves it [laughs]. Merry Christmas, Bob Dylan.”

It’s hard to come up with anything fresh when it comes to Christmas songs, partly because a dose of nostalgia is essential. As Vile added: “I realized it was actually a classic Christmas song, and was written however long ago, but I still wanted to do it justice the way Bob did. I wanted to be the guy who attempted to pull it off.”

You can check out Vile’s heartwarming version of the Dylan oddity below. Kurt Vile? Kurt Wholesome more like.

