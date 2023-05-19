Kurt Vile covers ‘Constant Repeat’ by Charli XCX









Kurt Vile has released an Amazon Original exclusive cover of ‘Constant Repeat’ by Charli XCX, which featured on her 2022 album Crash. The slowed-down version of the track was recorded in honour of her Ivors Visionary Award and features Vile’s daughters.

On Instagram, self-declared Charli “super fan” Kurt Vile recalls “I became an overnight fan of Charli XCX a lil over a year ago (on the release date of my last album April 2022). I played an in-store at Rough Trade East London and her poster covered the entire front door. I flew home the next morning listening to my newly acquired CRASH cd over and over again (through a discman, naturally!)”

He continues, “No disrespect (and total respect!) to the Angels who’ve been Charli fans since the beginning… but that said me and my daughters Awilda (13) and Delphine (10) know most of her catalogue by heart at this point (on constant repeat!) and that’s just a testament to how amazing and infectious (and beautiful!) her songs are.”

On recording the track and making it his own, Vile notes, “I definitely couldn’t’ve done this song any justice alone, so that’s why my girls sang their hearts out with me… I had to slow my version down a lil, maybe forget a chord or two, play some mellow acoustic gtr (and shoegzxe electrics!) and keep it chill in my wheelhouse.”

“There’s only one Charli and I can’t touch her version, we can only try and pay homage… I’m relieved it sounds different than the original… tho my daughters got her melody down pretty great, gotta say, and yeah Charli is just our favest.”

Listen to the cover below.