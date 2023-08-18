Kurt Russell to face Godzilla in new Apple+ series









Apple+ is set to treat fans of the ‘Monsterverse’ with the upcoming show titled Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which will take place after 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The new show will focus on two siblings as they delve into their family’s association with Monarch – the enigmatic organisation introduced in 2014’s Godzilla reboot by director Gareth Edwards, which, according to lore, has been documenting and studying the ancient giant beasts known as ‘kaiju’ for generations.

Both Kurt Russell and his son, Wyatt Russell, have been cast to portray the same character: Army Officer Lee Shaw. Wyatt will depict Shaw in the 1950s, while his father, Kurt, will step into the role five decades later, in an era where Monarch’s stability is shaken by Shaw’s profound knowledge.

Apple has described the series as a “dramatic saga”, which spans three generations, and also includes Kiersey Clemons, Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

The series is co-developed by Chris Black and renowned comic book writer Matt Fraction, known for the highly acclaimed Hawkeye comic book run that inspired the Disney+ show. Matt Shakman, celebrated for Wandavision, will lend his directorial expertise to the first two episodes.

A highlight for fans has been the reveal of Godzilla’s appearance in the show. The image released showcases a creature as impressive and expensive-looking as its cinematic counterpart. While a release date has yet to be set, it’s expected to not be until 2024.

Given Apple’s reputation for producing visually stunning series, such as Foundation, expectations are high for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, particularly regarding its inclusion of the titular monster, which dispels earlier concerns that the show might sidestep the presence of the iconic Japanese character.

See more First look at the ‘GODZILLA’ spin-off series ‘MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS’.



Releasing soon on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/1bqPMEmDIE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 17, 2023