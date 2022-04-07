Kurt Cobain’s final days to be turned into an opera









The Royal Opera House in London have announced plans to turn the final days of Nirvana’s frontman Kurt Cobain into an operatic production.

Director Gus Van Sant famously chronicled the grunge icon’s final chapter with the 2005 film Last Days and the opera of the same name is set to transpose that story into a brand-new performance.

The Royal Opera House revealed that the production “plunges into the torment that created a modern myth.” Explaining that the lead is “haunted by objects, visitors and memories distracting him from his true purpose – self-destruction”.

Royal Opera House’s composer-in-residence Oliver Leith explained his passion for the project, describing how Nirvana’s “music soundtracked my teens. It’s some of the first music I learned to play on the guitar.”

Continuing: “I owe a lot of how I now make music to the sound of grunge from that time – I had never really thought about where my experimental mess and repetitions had come from.”

The opera is set to be directed by Copson and Anna Morrissey and the hope is that doors will open in October at the grand venue’s Linbury Theatre but currently no date has yet been finalised.

