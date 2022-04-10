Kurt Cobain’s favourite member of The Beatles









Most fans of The Beatles will have a personal favourite of the four. While the group were close friends and, in many ways, much alike, they were also very different personalities. With the release of the intensely revealing Peter Jackson documentary The Beatles: Get Back last year, we could see these personalities clashing and combining as the group worked on the material for their final two studio albums in 1969.

Paul McCartney was shown to be the most square among the group, but also the member with the most multi-instrumental and technical songwriting talent. Meanwhile, John Lennon showed himself to be a little more laid back while regularly showing off his kooky class clown demeanour. George Harrison showed himself to be the “quiet Beatle”, as he has long been nicknamed. He could be seen chiming in every now and then to try to get a song of his recorded or submitting a new lead guitar lick that McCartney would subsequently decline. Meanwhile, Ringo would be waiting patiently in a daze for the group to get going with a jam for him to drum along with.

When it comes to picking one’s favourite Beatle, it seems to me that people tend to pick the one most like themselves. If we were to liken the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain to one of the Beatles, we would, of course, pick Lennon. As it turns out, Lennon was also Cobain’s favourite, so it seems my pre-stated hypothesis has more evidence in its favour.

During a 1993 interview with Rolling Stone, Cobain asserted: “John Lennon was definitely my favourite Beatle, hands down,” Cobain revealed. “I don’t know who wrote what parts of what Beatles songs, but McCartney embarrasses me. Lennon was obviously disturbed [laughs]. So I could relate to that.”

Additionally, Cobain identified more of a spiritual connection with Lennon. “And from the books I’ve read — and I’m so sceptical of anything I read, especially in rock books — I just felt really sorry for him,” Cobain said. “To be locked up in that apartment.” Cobain was ostensibly referring to John’s famous bed-ins with Yoko Ono in their apartment in New York City.

Cobain opined that Lennon’s love for Ono didn’t change the overbearing issue in his life. Lennon’s issue was fame. “Although he was totally in love with Yoko and his child, his life was a prison,” Cobain continued. “He was imprisoned. It’s not fair. That’s the crux of the problem that I’ve had with becoming a celebrity — the way people deal with celebrities. It needs to be changed; it really does.”

He concluded on the matter: “No matter how hard you try, it only comes out like you’re bullshitting about it,” he said. “I can understand how a person can feel that way and almost become obsessed with it. It’s so hard to convince people to mellow out. Just take it easy, have a little bit of respect. We all shit.”

Despite Cobain’s allegiance to John Lennon, for his only officially released cover of a Beatles song, he chose ‘And I Love Her’ – a song predominantly written by Paul McCartney. Listen to the cover below.