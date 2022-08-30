Kurt Cobain once named his 20 favourite films of all time









Kurt Cobain will always be one of those immortal icons whose influence on art and culture never fades away. One of the pioneers of grunge, Cobain’s unique artistic sensibilities had an unprecedented impact on the frameworks of popular culture, and he succeeded in changing the landscape of music forever.

However, Cobain had other passions aside from music as well. He was interested in cinema and appreciated a diverse range of cinematic gems, from celebrated classics by revered directors like Alfred Hitchcock to cult favourites such as John Waters’ Pink Flamingos and Alex Cox’s Sid and Nancy, among others.

When asked about it, Cobain even claimed he would want to be a painter, writer or filmmaker if his music career didn’t exist. However, with time, he became disillusioned with contemporary cinema. “I don’t know,” he mused. “I like movies. I used to like ’em a lot better when I was young. I can’t think of very many movies that I like. I’m usually disappointed by them.”

While there isn’t a comprehensive list of Cobain’s cinematic favourites, fans have collected documents from various sources over the years. Look no further if you’re searching for a more extensive list detailing the late rockstar’s taste in cinema. We have compiled a selection of his 20 favourite works, which will help you understand his artistic vision a little better.

It contains gems by directors like Steven Spielberg, whose film Close Encounters of the Third Kind was one of Cobain’s all-time favourites. While explaining his obsession with the film, the musician commented: “I always wanted to think that I was an alien.”

He added: “I used to think when I was young that I was adopted by my mother because they found me and a spaceship let me off. I was from a different planet. I wanted to be from a different planet really bad. Every night, I used to talk to my real parents and my real family in the skies.”

Check out the full list below.

Kurt Cobain’s 20 favourite films:

Paris, Texas (Wim Wenders, 1984)

Straight to Hell Returns (Alex Cox, 1987)

Don’t Look Back (D.A. Pennebaker, 1967)

Over the Edge (Jonathan Kaplan, 1979)

Sid and Nancy (Alex Cox, 1986)

This Is Spinal Tap (Rob Reiner, 1984)

Reservoir Dogs (Quentin Tarantino, 1992)

Rumble Fish (Francis Ford Coppola, 1983)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Steven Spielberg, 1977)

Rock ‘n’ Roll High School (Allan Arkush and Joe Dante, 1979)

Children of the Damned (Anton Leader, 1964)

Eraserhead (David Lynch, 1977)

Pink Flamingos (John Waters, 1972)

X: The Unheard Music (W.T. Morgan, 1986)

Naked Lunch (David Cronenberg, 1991)

Rear Window (Alfred Hitchcock, 1954)

Dante’s Inferno (Multiple directors, 1911)

Heavy Metal (Gerald Potterton, 1981)

Jacob’s Ladder (Adrian Lyne, 1990)

Street of Crocodiles (Quay brothers, 1986)

Another one of Cobain’s favourites was Quentin Tarantino’s seminal directorial debut Reservoir Dogs which changed American independent cinema for good. Cobain was so moved by Reservoir Dogs that he cited the film in one of his works.

While talking about the acknowledgement, Tarantino said: “The Seattle grunge bands of the day loved Reservoir Dogs. Basically, it was a good tour bus movie… Pearl Jam loved the film. Nirvana loved the film. Kurt Cobain loved the movie so much that he thanked me on [In Utero].”

