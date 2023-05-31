Kumail Nanjiani to star in new ‘Insidious’ spin-off movie









Actors Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani are due to collaborate in a brand new spin-off to the horror series Insidious, titled Thread: An Insidious Tale.

Coming from James Wan’s Atomic Monster, Screen Gems and Blumhouse, Thread: An Insidious Tale will technically be the sixth instalment in the horror franchise and the first official spin-off. As the first film to veer from the path of the main story, the upcoming movie will follow a husband and wife (Nanjiani and Moore) who seek out a dark spell to travel back in time and save the life of their daughter.

Ever since the first film in the series was released back in 2010, the Insidious series has grossed over $542 million, with sequels being released in 2013, 2015 and 2018.

Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth instalment in the franchise, is due for release later in 2023, starring the original cast of the first film, including Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne and Lin Shaye.

Nanjiani, who will be appearing in the upcoming spin-off, most recently impressed in the Marvel superhero movie The Eternals, whilst Moore is best known for her tremendous voice performance in the fan-favourite Disney movie Tangled, where she plays Rapunzel.

While we wait for the spin-off, take a look at the trailer for Insidious: The Red Door below.