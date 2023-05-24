Kristen Stewart to star in new satire movie, ‘Rosebushpruning’









The American actor Kristen Stewart will star in the upcoming movie Rosebushpruning alongside Josh O’Connor and Elle Fanning for Firebrand director Karim Aïnouz.

Adapted from Marco Bellochio’s psychological feature film Fists in the Pocket, the new film will be directed from a script penned by Efthimis Filippou, who previously worked on Dogtooth in 2009 with Yorgos Lanthimos and Chevalier in 2015 with Athina Rachel Tsangari. A dark satire that explores family values, Rosebushpruning follows a young man suffering from epilepsy who sets a plan to murder his family.

Speaking at Cannes, Aïnouz stated: “Marco Bellocchio’s astonishing debut, Fists in the Pocket, was released over 50 years ago and had a huge impact on Italian cinema and storytelling at the time…I’m excited to be collaborating with Efthimis Filippou to revisit this iconic work to create a contemporary parable about the death of the traditional patriarchal family — which I hope will be touching and provocative in equal measure”.

Stewart most recently appeared in the David Cronenberg body horror flick Crimes of the Future, where she appeared beside the likes of Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Scott Speedman.

Take a look at a clip from Karim Aïnouz’s Firebrand below, starring Jude Law and Alicia Vikander.