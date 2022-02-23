Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst, Jared Leto and more cover Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’









If the early pandemic rendition of John Lennon’s song ‘Imagine’ left you with a sour taste in your mouth, fear not. There’s another celebrity ensemble that’s sure to come off much more wholesome and cheerful — or, as cheerful as a song about heartbreak can be.

As a part of W Magazine’s ‘Lyrical Improv’ series, a crew of artists, actors, and stars from all walks assembled to give their own spin on the lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo’s smash 2021 hit, ‘Drivers License’.

Although some of these stars have chosen to sing, others in the video decided to take on the lyrics as a monologue to show off their acting prowess. Kristen Stewart gives a sultry glance to the camera as she monologues the words, while Kirsten Dunst takes things in a slightly sillier direction.

Even stars known for their musical talents – like Jennifer Hudson and 30 Seconds to Mars’ own Jared Leto – chose to act it out. However, a few of the known actors in the video also chose to switch it up, with Emilia Jones and Jodie Comer both breaking up the flow of monologue with some angelic vocals.

While some of these choices have already begun to shock the comments section, some fall right in line with expectations. One commenter writes: “I love the intensity Kristen is bringing. Everything this woman does is a thirst trap omg.” While another adds in, “Jodie Comer——the woman of millions of possibilities.”

However, there were definitely fans jonesing for more, with comments like, “I’m upset that Jennifer didn’t sing it! [S]he would have killed it.”

Also among the list of participants in this cover are Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leslie Odom, Jr., Tessa Thompson, Simon Rex, and Ruth Negga, all of whom bring their own unique spin to the track.

W Magazine isn’t new to this style of video, producing covers of the same style with songs like BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ and Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’, which you might just be inclined to revisit after this video.

Check out the full cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ below.