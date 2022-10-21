Kristen Bell and Ben Platt play dysfunctional family members in 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'









Kristen Bell, Ben Platt and Allison Janney star as a dysfunctional family in new Amazon Prime comedy The People We Hate at the Wedding, which will air on November 18th.

According to an official synopsis, the film is “A modern wedding comedy for anyone with a slightly dysfunctional family (everyone), or anyone who’s been forced to attend a wedding they tried to avoid (also everyone).”

Bell and Platt play siblings Alice and Paul, alongside Janney as their optimistic mother Donna, who are forced to travel to England to attend the wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise, played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson. What is meant to be a chance for the siblings to reconnect as adults turns into a disastrous series of events.

In the trailer, we see Alice, Paul, and Donna in police custody after Paul throws some punches during the reception. We also see clips from before the wedding where Alice and Paul agree to “half-ass the relationship” with Eloise for the sake of the wedding. The teaser also suggests that there will be plenty of drunken antics on the streets of London as the family fail to control their bad behaviour.

The film has been directed by Claire Scanlon, an award-winning editor and director behind multiple episodes of The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She made her directorial debut in 2018 with the romantic-comedy Set It Up, released by Netflix.

The script has been adapted from a Grant Ginder novel of the same name by Lizzie Molyneux-Loglin and Wendy Molyneux, who were behind Deadpool 3 and Bob’s Burgers. The People We Hate at the Wedding also stars Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan, Tony Goldwyn, Isaach De Bankolé, Jorma Taccone, Julian Ovenden and John Macmillan.