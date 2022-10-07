‘Knives Out’ Netflix sequel ‘Glass Onion’ gets theatrical release









Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the highly anticipated sequel to Knives Out, will be in cinemas for one week only before it premieres on Netflix.

Director Rian Johnson announced yesterday: “Leading up to our big Christmas release on Netflix; this Thanksgiving, Glass Onion will have a special one-week-only theatrical sneak preview event! This is the first time a Netflix movie has been in all of these theatres, which is a very big deal.”

Glass Onion is the first of a series of sequels to the 2019 murder mystery film that Netflix has acquired the rights to in an eyewatering $450 million deal.

Johnson said of the cinematic, “‘I’m over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark to get ‘Glass Onion’ in theatres for this one-of-a-kind sneak preview. These movies are made for thrilling audiences, and I can’t wait to feel the energy of the crowd as they experience Glass Onion. Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I’m excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film!”

Netflix’s head of global film, Scott Stuber, said, “We’re excited to offer fans an exclusive sneak preview of Rian’s incredible film. Given the excitement surrounding the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, we hope fans will enjoy this special theatrical event in celebration of the film’s global debut on Netflix in December.”

The original was a massive success, grossing more than $311 million worldwide and earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Netflix is now banking on a similar performance for the sequel, which will release on the streaming platform on December 23rd, starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, plus Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Leslie Odom Jr.

This is the first time a Netflix movie has been in all of these theater chains, which is a very big deal, it’s one week only, and tickets go on sale…… MONDAY! Let’s GOOOOOOOO — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 6, 2022