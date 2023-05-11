Kit Harrington, Jeremy Irons and Naomi Scott to star in new romance ‘Eternal Return’









Charlie’s Angels star Naomi Scott and Game of Thrones’ Kit Harrington are to team up with Jeremy Irons on-screen for the new epic romance Eternal Return, it has been announced.

Variety broke the news and revealed that Village Roadshow is behind the project and will advertise it to buyers at Cannes Film Festival next week. Eternal Return follows Cass (Scott), a young woman who has resigned herself to a life of emotional invulnerability. However, this changes when she meets Harrington’s Virgil, a cartographer who creates maps of imaginary places. With his partner Malcolm – played by Irons – the pair attempt to travel back in time to awaken Cass, to help her love again.

The feature is written and directed by Yaniv Raz. Executive Steve Mosko helms the in-house production at Village Roadshow. “We want to be nimble,” Mosko told the publication ahead of Cannes. “Despite what the consumer might think, this company hadn’t produced a movie for 25 years. We shot four this year, and have a tonne of amazing stuff on the runway.”

“We offer optionality to our filmmakers,” producer Jillian Apfelbaum added. “When the time comes, we can sell directly to streamers, to studios, or co-finance these projects.”