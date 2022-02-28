Kirsten Dunst claims she could still return to 'Spider-Man'









2021 was a great year of Marvel and the studio’s crowning jewel was definitely Spider-Man: No Way Home. Starring Tom Holland, the Marvel blockbuster became one of the greatest commercial successes in recent memory and went on to gross around $1.8 billion at the global box office as new fans keep flocking to the cinematic spectacle.

The film was a great hit because it played into the tropes that Marvel admirers love so much, especially the self-referential humour that has proven to be such a huge success. A major part of that specific brand of humour employed by Marvel is the idea of the multiverse which was used in No Way Home to unite the other actors who have portrayed Spider-Man.

Kirsten Dunst was also a huge part of the Spider-Man universe when she played the role of Mary Jane alongside Tobey Maguire in the Sam Raimi series of Spider-Man films. In a recent interview, Dunst opened up about the possibility of returning to the franchise while Marvel studio executives continue to expand the multiverse.

While talking about the potential of such a return with Deadline, Dunst told them that she refuses to rule out a future role in another Spider-Man film: “There’s still time. I mean, listen, no one’s asked me about anything but I do think that … I mean, this multi-universe just keeps going on and on. I wouldn’t … I feel like that could happen.”

This isn’t a revelation as Dunst has spoken about her return to the Spider-Man universe on multiple occasions. In an interview, she claimed that her vision of Mary Jane in a future project was very different from what she once portrayed. “I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” she told Variety. “I’d be an old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

Watch the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home below.