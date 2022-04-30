Why Kirsten Dunst feels disillusioned with Hollywood









Spider-Man and Virgin Suicide actor Kirsten Dunst has come a long way since her infancy on the silver screen, being nominated for her first Academy Award in 2022 for the Jane Campion movie The Power of the Dog. Whilst her career has been critically applauded, appearing in such favourites as Lars von Trier’s Melancholia and the Oscar-nominated drama Hidden Figures, Dunst has struggled to gain prominence in the cultural mainstream.

This dynamic hasn’t come without the efforts of filmmaker Sofia Coppola, often choosing Dunst for her many cinematic projects, from the biographical drama Marie Antoinette to the 2017 thriller The Beguild. Their collaboration was first sparked with the release of the culturally poignant drama The Virgin Suicides in 1999 where Dunst shone as part of an ensemble cast that included James Woods, Josh Hartnett, Hayden Christensen and Kathleen Turner.

Captivated by the consistency of her performance, Coppola commented on the natural collaboration the two creatives share, telling Dunst in a personal message, “There’s a shorthand and I can say a little thing. … I am always so excited to see what you’re going to do — it’s so fun. You always surprise me”.

Having been in the industry since the age of six, making her debut in the short film Oedipus Wrecks by Woody Allen, Kirsten Dunst recently told Sirius XM on the show In-Depth With Larry Flick how she has “never been recognised in my industry”.

Speaking before her 2022 Oscar recognition, Dunst explains, “I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe like twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for Fargo,” going on to add, “Maybe they just think I’m the girl from Bring It On”.

Frustrated that “a lot of things I do people like later,” Dunst brought the listener’s attention to the Sofia Coppola film Marie Antoinette that was panned upon its release before audiences reclaimed the biographical drama as something they loved. Saying the same thing for the 1999 dark comedy Drop Dead Gorgeous, the actor further complains, “I just feel like, ‘What did I do?’ Maybe I don’t play the game enough”.

Though Dunst has never been recognised for an Academy Award, she has arguably received something even better in the form of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for Melancholia. Whilst she remains disappointed at never having been recognised by the industry, she keeps her career in the industry in perspective, adding, “all you have is your work at the end of the day…it’d be nice to be recognised by your peers”.

Having received a resurgence following the release of Campion’s Academy Award-winning Power of the Dog, the future for Kirsten Dunst looks bright with the actor soon to appear in the Alex Garland movie Civil War alongside Karl Glusman, Cailee Spaeny and Wagner Moura. Whilst we have to wait a while for Garland’s future project, take a look at the trailer for The Power of the Dog, below, where Dunst gives one of the best performances of her glittering career.

