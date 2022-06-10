Kirk Hammett claims Metallica "warned everyone" about streaming culture









Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett recently claimed that the band have been critical of streaming services from the very beginning. In a recent interview, Hammett delivered a scathing critique of the hyper-capitalist tendencies of streaming services and how they are taking away the power from the artists and the creators.

“We warned everyone that this was gonna happen,” Hammett told Classic Rock. “We warned everyone that the music industry was gonna lose 80 percent of its net worth, power and influence. When these monumental shifts come you just either fucking rattle the cage and get nothing done or you move forward.”

Music streaming services such as Spotify have been repeatedly criticised by industry experts, artists as well as fans for their hypocritical standards when it comes to artist payments. The reports that have come out have indicated that the companies are making billions in revenue while the artists are getting almost none of it.

Spotify has been singled out among these streaming services by experts who have pointed out just how terrible their attitude towards artists is. While many music fans and celebrities led a boycott against the service quite recently, its popularity hasn’t gone down significantly even though no major reforms have been made.

“There’s definitely a new way for getting music out there, but it isn’t as effective as the music industry pre-Napster,” Hammett added while talking about alternatives. “But we’re stuck with it. There needs to be some sort of midway point where the two come together, or another completely new model comes in.”

