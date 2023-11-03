Kipp Boucher shares second EP, ‘Joy of Life’

The Brighton-born singer-songwriter Kipp Boucher has returned for his second EP, Joy of Life. The captivating five-track record follows 2020’s Man on the Scene and arrives as part of a new deal with Hideous Mink Records.

Inspired by such long-revered greats as Scott Walker, Margo Guryan and Harry Nilsson, Boucher shows his nostalgic side with a modern take on a classic aesthetic. Through this retrospective lens, the London-based artist visits pertinent themes of sociopolitical disarray.

“These songs all kind of started during lockdown, when my mental health got… interesting, and the songs I was writing became less pointed and narrative-driven, more a reflection of the somehow simultaneous brain fog and mania I was going through,” Boucher notes in a new press statement.

“As life started to feel more like a sort of bad trip, my music kind of followed suit,” he continues. “The idea of the real world started to blur, and the songs started to swell beyond the piano into this illusory state, with strings and horns and all kinds of other unrealistic and expensive tangents – all tied to reality by that humbling magic of feeling blue.

“Lyrically, there’s sadness in there for sure, but there’s also a kind of comfort I find when I’m right in my lane: being a little bit weird with it, oversharing and unnerving a few people along the way.”

At times uplifting, at others stern and introspective, Boucher’s timeless croon takes us on a unique psych-folk odyssey. Preceded by the soaring singles, ‘Joy of Life’, ‘Something to Remember’ and ‘The Power’, the EP invites us to hear its final two offerings.

Joy of Life was produced by Jake Smallwood, with orchestration helmed by Milo McKinnon. See the full tracklist and listen to the EP below.

Kipp Boucher – ‘Joy of Life’ tracklist: