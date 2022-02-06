When The Kinks' Dave Davies nearly had a "menage-a-trois" with Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones









Articulate, driven, and stubbornly outspoken: Dave Davies was a true rockstar. He had one hell of a time in the 1960s. Indeed he was one of the few people for whom that iconic decade actually did swing. The Kinks member was part of the in-crowd of British Invasion bands that conquered America with their unrestrained guitar riffs and hooky melodies, befriending – and occasionally insulting – the likes of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Who, and The Rolling Stones. Because, as well as being, the creative genius behind The Kinks, Dave Davies didn’t know when to keep his mouth shut. After managing to rub John Lennon up the wrong way and nearly killing his older brother Ray, Dave couldn’t stop himself from making a particularly divisive statement about those immortal rock ‘n’ rollers, The Rolling Stones.

In a recent interview with Classic Rock, Davies shared some of the craziest stories from The Kinks’ heyday, ranging from being complemented by Jimi Hendrix to going clubbing with Jeff Beck. At one point, he explained that he’d always thought Brian Jones the real creative force behind The Rolling Stones: “I’m not putting down anyone else in the Stones,” he began, “But Brian was the true artist in that band. Sometimes he was into the whole rock’n’roll thing, but other times he just wouldn’t play the game”.

For Davies, Jones’ talent lay in his unbridled imagination: “Someone might ask him something, and he’d just drift off or choose to look at a tree or a cloud,” he added. “A lot of their early creativity was down to him. There’d be this great build-up to a Stones show, with people expecting lots of volume and noise. Then Brian would come on and play the guitar with a feather.”

Davies and Jones were good friends right up until his tragic death in 1969; you could even say they were a little too close. As The Kinks guitarist recalled: “Every time the Kinks toured Paris, I’d meet up with a girlfriend there called Zouzou [actress and model Daniele Ciarlet] and we’d hang out, smoke weed and end up in bed together. We used to have a great time.”

Then, after meeting for a drink at the Scotch of St James, Brian and Davies got talking about the women in their lives: “I told him about this girl in Paris and how great she was,” Davies said. “He looked shocked: ‘What? You mean Zouzou?’ It turned out that he was seeing her too. So unbeknown to both of us, we were involved in a strange kind of menage-a-trois. It was a fantastic idea, actually, and I would have liked a menage-a-trois with Brian and Zouzou, but it never happened.”

