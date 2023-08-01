‘King Pleasure’ documentary on the life of Jean-Michel Basquiat in the works









Producer Boardwalk Pictures and Quinn Wilson, the former creative director for Lizzo, have teamed up to bring a new feature documentary titled King Pleasure, offering an intimate and in-depth look at the life and artistry of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The estate of the legendary artist is fully involved in the project, providing unrestricted access to archival material and original artworks, providing an amalgamation of previously unseen home movies, personal notebooks, photographs, animated sequences, and exclusive interviews.

Boardwalk’s president Jordan Wynn and Dane Lillegard will produce the documentary with Wilson and Ileen Gallagher.

Executive producers include Jeanine Heriveaux, Lisane Basquiat, Anthony Konigbagbe, Katherine Oliver, Lindsay Firestone, James Cunningham, and Emi Stewart.

“Jean-Michel Basquiat was one of the most electric artists of all time. He left behind a body of work that continues to inspire and capture the imagination of people from all walks of life,” said Wynn.

He added: “We are honored that Lisane and Jeanine and the rest of the Basquiat family have granted us such incredible access to their trove of materials and we are excited to collaborate with Quinn who has a dazzling vision for an intimate and emotional portrait of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s life.”

Basquiat rose to prominence in 1970s New York, becoming one of the youngest artists ever to grace the Whitney Biennial exhibition. His close bond with Andy Warhol was widely recognised before he died due to a heroin overdose in 1988.