A 'King of the Hill' reboot is in the works









King of the Hill is often regarded as one of the greatest and most beloved animated shows in the history of American television. Set in a fictional city in Texas, the show revolves around the life of an extraordinarily ordinary dad – Hank Hill – who spends his days trying to process the mad antics of his family and the general craziness of the world around him.

Co-created by the subversive genius Mike Judge who started working on the project while also making Beavis and Butt-Head, King of the Hill concluded in 2009 with many agreeing that the first few seasons were far better when compared to its final years. However, it looks like there is more for the show’s future as a reboot has been recently announced.

“We were very excited to go into different tones and different styles and try to expand the animation art form,” Greg Daniels said in a new interview, while revealing that a King of the Hill reboot is already in the works. The news of this revival had been floating around since 2017 but it looks like the reboot is finally a real possibility.

Daniels added: “We’re in a golden age for content, right? That’s animation, too. That was one of the things we were talking about in founding the company: ‘Let’s push animation into all these different genres.’” This might just be what King of the Hill needed all along, a push into a different direction which might contribute to the show’s legacy in a good way.

This announcement comes at a time when Mike Judge has also been attached to other revivals. The most prominent of those is his involvement in a new Beavis and Butt-Head film which is set to come out soon even though no details about the release date have been revealed yet but it has been confirmed that the film will revolve around the older versions of the titular characters.