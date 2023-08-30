King Krule releases new live album









Following the release of his latest album earlier this year, King Krule has now announced the live performance record, You’ll Never Guess What Happens Next.

The video runs for 27 minutes and depicts Krule’s performances in Amagansett, New York, earlier this year. Outside of singles from the latest record, Krule played a handful of songs from his back catalogue, including the Man Alive! tracks, ‘Perfecto Miserable’ and (Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On’.

Krule also includes one song that has since been unreleased. Entitled ‘Whaleshark’, this latest Krule composition has never seen a studio release and has not been revealed as a track on any upcoming project.

The video includes various clips detailing Krule on the road in between gigs. This is the first piece of live performance that fans have seen from Krule since 2021’s live album You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down.

The live album follows the release of Krule’s album Space Heavy, which was written during Krule’s commutes from London to Liverpool. Krule had revealed to SPIN that his inspiration for the project came from “the space haunted by dreams of love, touching a narrative of lost connection, [and] losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe”.

In a review for the album, Far Out described the mood of Space Heavy as “a rabbit hole with no coherent logic and a ton of bizarre and fascinating vignettes strung together”.

Outside of the live documentary, Krule is expected to be touring both the US and the UK later this year. There has been no word on when any new music will be in the works.