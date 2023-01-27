King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard unveil gargantuan ‘Live At Red Rocks’ album









Prolific Australian psych outfit King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a new concert album titled Live At Red Rocks ’22. The live LP was recorded over three shows at Morrison, Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks amphitheatre in October and November 2022

“It also couldn’t have happened without our crew,” King Gizz said of the new release: “Thus this one’s dedicated to them. The album clocks in at a stonking nine hours and features 86 tracks from the band’s trio of three-hour sets. The band previously described their US outing as “insane,” noting that this gargantuan live album “sums it all urp”.

King Gizzard are set to return to the Red Rocks amphitheatre in June 2023, where they’ll perform one show on June 7th and two more on the 8th. The dates form part of the group’s 2023 US tour, which also includes shows in Grundy County, Chicago, Carnation and Los Angeles.

Live At Red Rocks ’22 is currently available to stream or purchase via King Gizzard’s Bandcamp page. In typical style, the group have also made the record available on their official bootlegging platform.

“This is for everyone and no one so do whatever the ferk you want with it,” the band wrote, asking only that labels wanting to press physical copies “send us a couple for [Gizzverse] ploise”.

A couple of indie labels have already announced physical copies of Live At Red Rocks ’22: Needlejuice will be pressing the LP on CD, vinyl and cassette, while Levitation Records have confirmed a 12-disc vinyl box set, which is currently available for pre-order. You can listen to Live At Red Rocks ’22 by visiting King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s official Bandcamp.