King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard share 'Hate Dancin'









King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - 'Hate Dancin' 3.5

In just two weeks’ time, Australian psychedelic rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will be releasing their latest full-length LP, Changes. To preview their newest album, the band has dropped the first preview in the form of the new song ‘Hate Dancin’.

If you’re thinking, “Wait, didn’t King Gizz already release a new album this month?” well, you’re wrong: they’ve actually released two albums this month. Just a few days after the release of Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, King Gizz dropped Laminated Denim, an entirely new collection of songs. That hot streak isn’t ending any time soon, as Changes is right around the corner.

“It was originally going to be the fifth album that we made in 2017,” Stu Mackenzie told Stereogum. “We had it locked in to be the fifth record. And we recorded what we thought was going to be the album in 2017. It just wasn’t fully realized at that time. We didn’t have the musical vocabulary to actually complete this idea.”

“We’re kind of flicking between key like every chord change on every song,” Mackenzie added. “It’s these two keys, and they shouldn’t be in tune with each other, basically. We’re sort of flicking between them the whole time.” When it came specifically to ‘Hate Dancin’, Mackenzie claimed that, “I started writing a song about how I hate dancing, but then I realized that I love dancing.”

If you happen to love dancing too, then ‘Hate Dancin’ has plenty of woozy rhythms and trippy dancefloor-ready grooves that will get you moving. It’s classic King Gizz: throwback keyboards, tons of reverb, bizarre chord changes, and a slightly sinister underbelly. It’s a track that’s easy to get lost in, which is a great pull for a band that needs its fans to keep up with their extremely prolific tendencies.

Check out the video for ‘Hate Dancin’ down below. Changes is set for an October 28th release.