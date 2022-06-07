King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have finished work on new albums









Australian rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have recently revealed that they have finished working on their next few albums, claiming that they have “a couple locked away” as well. Earlier this year, they released their 20th studio album Omnium Gatherum which garnered praise form fans and critics.

In a new interview, the band spoke about the unreleased material and the artistic intentions behind the work. “They’re kind of a response to us not being able to get together and play during lockdowns,” guitarist Joey Walker explained. “It’s just jamming and the product of that. We’re really, really pumped about them.”

Alongside the release of their new album, the band have also been playing a lot of shows. Since their drummer Michael Cavanagh contracted Covid-19, they had to perform without a drummer. “I went to a Greek music shop and bought an 808 drum machine,” Walker revealed. “We essentially played all the King Gizzard songs over trap beats.”

Their new album also features the voice of Ambrose Kenny-Smith’s 98-year-old grandmother. The singer commented: “We were messing around with these hip hop tracks and pretty scared about where we were going with them. I was singing that hook… visiting my grandma and my sister said, ‘You should get Granny on a track’ and it was like, ding!”

:She’s got a beautiful voice,” he maintained, recalling how his grandmother was actually a very talented singer during her youth and had even won a singing competition during her teenage years. “She won the Brighton singing contest back in the UK when she was 15 or something. My dad has a recording of it.”

