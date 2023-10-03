King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce new album and release three lead singles









Australian psych-rockers King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard have announced a new album and released a triptych of lead singles to celebrate. They’ve also broken the news of a headline festival performance for 2024.

The new album is called The Silver Cord and will be released on October 27th via KGLW. Releasing three lead singles at once, they are ‘Theia’, ‘The Silver Cord’ and ‘Set’, which arrive with a trippy 12-minute video directed by Jason Galea.

The Silver Cord will be available in two different versions. The first is a condensed body of work comprised of seven chorus-centred songs. The other, offering a different take on the music, is an extended collection of remixes that the band says is “testing the boundaries of people’s attention spans when it comes to listening to music”.

As well as the news of the group’s upcoming 25th studio album, they’ve also been announced as the first headliner for London’s Wide Awake Festival in 2024. They are currently the only act revealed for next year’s edition of the Brockwell Park celebration.

Get the full tracklists for both versions of The Silver Cord below.

The Silver Cord tracklists:

1st LP Version:

‘Theia’ ‘The Silver Cord’ ‘Set’ ‘Chang’e’ ‘Gilgamesh’ ‘Swan Song’ ‘Extinction’

2nd LP Version:

‘Theia – Extended Mix’ ‘The Silver Cord – Extended Mix’ ‘Set – Extended Mix’ ‘Chang’e – Extended Mix’ ‘Gilgamesh – Extended Mix’ ‘Swan Song – Extended Mix’ ‘Extinction – Extended Mix’