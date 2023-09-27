King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce 25th new album ‘The Silver Cord’









After over a decade together as a group, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard have announced the release of their 25th album entitled The Silver Cord.

The Australian hard rock act has rarely taken a break since the release of their first album, 12 Bar Bruise, in 2012. Since then, 2018 has been the only year they haven’t released an album, having come off of their album tetralogy the year before.

The Silver Cord is set to be the follow-up to their other album from this year, Petrodragonic Apocalypse. The previous offering saw the band dipping their toes into the world of hard rock and heavy metal, which they had flirted with on the album Infest The Rats Nest in 2019.

The band have been known for their habit of prolific turnaround with albums. Throughout 2017 alone, the band put out four albums in one year, each featuring different uses of harmony, including microtonal guitars that went beyond the traditional fret setup.

Despite the hard rock of their previous offering, the band’s latest photo on Instagram suggests that the album may be another drastic style change. In anticipation of the new album, the band have shown themselves all donning similar sunglasses while various keyboards surround them.

Of course, going through many different genres has never been out of the question for King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. Outside of their previous offering of metal, the band’s previous output has explored the world of art rock, dance-pop, experimental rock, and folk music.

While the band didn’t confirm a set release date for the album, they have unveiled the tracklisting for the album, standing at just seven songs.

