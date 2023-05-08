King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce new album, ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse’









Australian psych-rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced a brand new album. Remaining as prolific in words as they are with their musical output, the album has been named PetroDragonic Apocalypse, or Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation.

The band announced the news across their various social media pages without a release date, tracklist or previewing singles. Instead, they treated their fans to an apocalyptic painting by their longtime visual art collaborator Jason Galea, which will serve as the album’s cover art. Last month, the band described this upcoming chapter in their dense catalogue as “heavy as fuck” in a tweet.

PetroDragonic Apocalypse will mark the band’s 24th studio album, which is impressive, given that their debut, 12 Bar Bruise, was released just over ten years ago. Changes, the band’s latest album, released last October, has been followed by a relatively quiet patch for this unrelentingly prolific group.

Elsewhere, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are set to perform at Boston Calling later this month. This will be followed by their North American Residency Tour, which begins in June. Following these dates, the band will also visit Europe and Australia. See all upcoming tour dates and the new album cover below.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2023 Tour Dates:

05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/01 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

06/02 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

06/03 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater

06/04 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater

06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (early show)

06/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (late show)

06/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

06/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

06/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

06/16 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

06/17 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

06/18 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl (Marathon Set)

07/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass Festival

08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival 2023

08/12 – Piestany, SK @ Grape Festival

08/14 – Verbier, CH @ Palp 2023

08/15 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

08/16 – Luxembourg, LU @ DEN ATELIER

08/17 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

08/19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/20 – Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/21 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

08/22 – Padua, IT @ Parco della Musica

08/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Plaza Mayor de El Poble Espanyol

08/26 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party

08/27 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

08/30 – La Rochelle, FR @ LA SIRENE

08/31 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

09/03 – Sixpenny Handley, UK @ End of the Road Festival

