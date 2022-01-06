Kim Mi-soo, the South Korean actress, dies aged 29









South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo, known for her performances in works such as Lipstick Revolution and Snowdrop, has tragically passed away at the age of 29.

Kim Mi-soo had been gaining traction recently after the premiere of Snowdrop, a K-Drama which came out in December of last year. Although there were many criticisms about the show’s distortion of historical facts, Kim received acclaim for her portrayal of a student activist who was a conscientious history major.

This would remain her final on-screen role as she passed away on January, 5th. The reasons for her untimely demise are still a matter of controversy, with conflicting reports coming out. In addition, only seven episodes of Snowdrop had come out at the time of Kim’s death but more episodes featuring her are expected to be released since the show was filmed in advance.

Snowdrop will stream on Disney+ and it was recently revealed that Kim had also been approached by Disney for a role in an original drama titled Kiss Six Sense before she passed away. The cause of her death is only described as “unspecified” even though multiple statements have been made about the loss of such a promising actress.

“Kim suddenly left us on January 5th,” her agency Landscape said in a statement. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumours or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”

According to the family’s wishes, the funeral will also be held in private.