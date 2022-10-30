Kim Gordon's favourite song of all time









Sonic Youth founder Kim Gordon moved from her native Los Angeles to New York in 1980, stating, “I hate the phrase ‘reinvent yourself,’ but it was kind of like I had to live in New York to become who I always wanted to be.”

After living in the big city for most of her adult life, Gordon returned to Los Angeles in 2015 after her split from fellow band member and husband, Thurston Moore. Perhaps Los Angeles possesses a gravitational pull that led her back home, propelled by a rich history of music, art and culture.

When Gordon was a teenager and young adult, Los Angeles’ Laurel Canyon neighbourhood became a cultural nexus for rock and folk musicians. Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, The Doors, the Mamas and the Papas, The Beach Boys, and countless others resided in the area, one which Gordon referred to as representative of a “free and dreamy lifestyle.” The harsh and experimental sounds of Sonic Youth couldn’t be more different to the predominant Laurel Canyon scene; however, it still had a massive impact on Gordon.

The musician revealed that her favourite song is ‘On the Beach’ by Neil Young, released in 1974 when Gordon was in her early 20s. The Laurel Canyon scene has had an enduring impact on the Sonic Youth member, who discovered a new-found love for the song later in life.

Young wrote ‘On the Beach’ as a response to the isolation and struggle with the fame he recieved after releasing his successful album Harvest. He once revealed, “[Harvest] put me in the middle of the road. Travelling there soon became a bore, so I headed for the ditch. A rougher ride, but I saw more interesting people there.”

Lyrics such as “I need a crowd of people/ But I can’t face them day to day” and “Get out of town/ Think I’ll get out of town” speak of the confusion and loneliness of fame. Gordon said, “It’s interesting how shy people, including myself, in a performance situation are able to open themselves up more.”

Although Young’s musical style is a world away from Gordon’s, he has dramatically influenced the musician, helping her to discover her unique style. Gordon explained, “One thing he said about singing — that it doesn’t matter how good your voice is, as long as it’s authentic — gave me a lot of courage and made me think about it in a different way.”

Australian musician Nick Cave has also described ‘On the Beach’ as one of his favourite songs, suggesting that Young’s folk track deeply connects with fellow musicians.

Listen to the track below: