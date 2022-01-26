Kim Gordon announces new US and UK tour dates









Punk legend and former Sonic Youth bass player Kim Gordon has announced dates for an upcoming solo tour of the US, UK, and Europe.

“I can’t believe the tour is finally happening!” Gordon says in a statement. “Looking forward to playing with my band who are amazing and bringing the music to you. You are the ones gonna make it sizzle.”

For well over four decades, Gordon has largely shied away from touring and recording under her own name. There’s of course her killer catalogue with Sonic Youth, but any time that Gordon underwent a side project, it was under a different name. That included Sonic Youth spinoff band Ciccone Youth, ’90s alt rockers Free Kitten, and modern experimental noise act Body/Head.

But that all changed with 2019’s No Record Home, which was the first release Gordon had put out under her own name. Touring behind the album was largely skirted thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now Gordon is officially making the rounds to play her music.

The ‘No Home Tour’ will launch at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club on March 13th, with stops in New York, Philadelphia, and appearances at the Big Ears and Treefort festivals in the US, as well as the Primavera Festivals in Barcelona and Porto in Europe. The UK leg will kick off in London on May 23rd and include stops in Manchester, Glasgow and Bristol. Tickets can be purchased here.

Check out the tour dates for Kim Gordon down below.

Kim Gordon 2022 tour dates:

US Tour Dates:

13/3 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

15/3 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

16/3- Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts

18/3 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

19/3 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

22/3 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

24/3 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

25/3 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

27/3 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

UK/EU Dates:

23/5 – London, UK @ Koko

24/5 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

25/5 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

26/5 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

28/5 – Amsterdam, NL @ Het Sieraad

29/5 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

30/5 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

31/5 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

2/6 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival

6/6 – Koln, DE @ Gloria Theater

7/6 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

9/6 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival