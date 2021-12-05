Kim Gordon shares new song 'Grass Jeans'









Legendary former Sonic Youth bassist Kim Gordon has released a brand new song, ‘Grass Jeans’.

Gordon is intermittent with her releases, having most of her post-Sonic Youth solo work come out as part of the experimental project Body/Head. She released her first solo album of her 40 year music career in 2019 with No Home Record, but ‘Grass Jeans’ is for a very specific cause.

All proceeds from the December sales of the track will go directly to the charity Fund Texas Choice. The fight to end abortion in the United States is most prevalent in the state, where some of the country’s most restrictive laws were recently passed. Fund Texas Choice provides payment and access to the few remaining abortion clinics in the Texas.

“I often get asked ‘Can music change things for people in a political landscape?’ Hell yes it can… but it takes a listener, an audience to make it anything,” Gordon said in a statement. “So please join me in helping to protect and keep accessible a woman’s right to choose her fate by purchasing this song and supporting Fund Texas Choice and their collective efforts to secure abortion access for all. Thank you. It means so much.”

Though she mostly likes to stay on the denser, more challenging side of music these days, ‘Grass Jeans’ is a clear call back to Sonic Youth’s slight change of direction in the early ’90s as their trippy distorted freak outs morphed into more palatable alternative rock. ‘Grass Jeans’ still has the fuzziness and abrasive vocals that Gordon has turned into an art form, but there’s plenty of catchy bass line and straight forward guitar rock for more casual fans to grasp onto as well.

Check out the audio for ‘Grass Jeans’ down below.